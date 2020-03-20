Thermometers in short supply

According to the Medical Reserve Corps of Rutland, we are experiencing a thermometer shortage right now.

And for some families, the ones we do have are too expensive.

Friday, the Medical Reserve Corps of Rutland donated extra flu kits to Community Health Pediatrics. The kits include masks, hand sanitizer, gloves and a thermometer.

Nurses will give the flu kits to families in need to help during this flu season and as COVID-19 continues to spread.

"The thermometers in here have a recording process so that they can have a memory and they can either manually write down their temps on certain days, or there is a memory on the digital thermometer for those families that we deem necessary," said Amy Pfenning, a pediatric nurse practitioner.

They say it's very important to monitor children's temperatures daily if they have flu-like symptoms.