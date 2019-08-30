Thetford couple facing charges for heroin trafficking operation

Police say they've busted a heroin trafficking operation and now a Thetford couple will face a judge Friday.

Raymond and Konstantina Ortiz

Raymond and Konstantina Ortiz of Thetford are now facing drug charges and Raymond is also facing an aggravated assault charge.

On Wednesday, police went to their apartment on Route 5 in East Thetford after a reported assault and say they found heroin in the home.

We're told in the months leading up to this arrest, police say they made seven other arrests at their apartment or with direct ties to it.