Thief steals thousands from kids’ piggy banks, police say

Victoria Lanza is still reeling after discovering a thief stole thousands of dollars from her babies’ piggy banks.

She and her boyfriend, Dustin Chapman, had been collecting money in two piggy banks for their daughters, 1-and-a-half-year-old Arabella and 8-month-old Bailee.

"For their college tuition and for getting a new car when they're 18,” Lanza said. “Through gifts, through presents, through any holiday funds that they got."

Lanza first noticed money was missing when she went to add Halloween money to the piggy banks in the girls’ bedroom.

State police say between the two banks, the thief got away with $3,000 in $100 bills.

“What was left was two $100 bills, a ripped 20 and $2 bills that were written out for like, ‘Happy birthday, Bella,’ or the day of her birth she got $2 bills. They’re sentimental dollars.”

"It's tough enough,” Chapman added. “You're starting a college fund, you think a piggy bank is good enough, nobody's going to take out of it, but they do."

While state police say they have no suspects yet for this theft, they are looking at some people and say whoever did this is someone the couple most likely knows.

Lanza and Chapman run a landscaping business from their home and have people on the property all the time.

“We don’t know who took it. When it does happen, you’re going to think everybody’s a suspect,” Chatman said.

