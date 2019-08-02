Things start getting silly in Burlington at Festival of Fools

The fun has started in downtown Burlington where the 12th annual Festival of Fools is underway!

File photo

It's one of New England's largest festivals with some of the best street performers from around the world. There are five stages and more than 100 performances planned, including some surprises.

Our Dan Dowling caught up with festival director Zach Williamson on Church Street to find out what people can expect at this year's event. Watch the video for the full interview.

The festival runs from Aug. 2-4.

Click here for all the details on this year's Festival of Fools.