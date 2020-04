It's April 15. That would normally be the deadline to file your income taxes. But because of the coronavirus, you now have until July 15 for both state and federal taxes.

In addition, we're told about 80 million Americans will receive money from the government on this April 15-- up to $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples.

The payments are aimed at easing the financial crunch caused by the pandemic.