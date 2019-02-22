Thousands of dollars stolen from Williston business

Nearly 2,000 dollars has been stolen from a business in Chittenden County and police say they aren't the only ones targeted.

"It's not about the money. It's about the time and stress. It's a serious situation," said Teresa Fitzgerald, the co-owner of Vermont Mattress in Williston.

Fitzgerald and her husband are still dealing with the aftermath of money being taken from their store's bank account.

"We didn't know how it was possible that they had gotten our information," said Fitzgerald.

Tuesday morning, they got a call from their bank about suspicious activity in their account. Two checks, not signed by Fitzgerald, were cashed by random people.

"It's possible that they were taking checks right from our mailbox," said Fitzgerald.

She thinks the culprits were able to cash unsigned checks because they are copies of auto-pay slips, which don't require a hand-written signature.

Police say the Fitzgerald's aren't the only victims. Multiple fraudulent withdrawals were taken from businesses throughout South Burlington and Williston.

"We are a small family business, so when we take two or three hours out of our day to address fraudulent bank activity, it puts a damper on our business," said Fitzgerald.

The Fitzgerald's think the suspects are targeting businesses because they know the funds are available, and might blend in with other large transactions.

"We really have a lot of other concerns that we would rather address and not having to open a new bank account and dealing with an investigation and who's stealing our money and is it going to happen again. We don't want it to happen again," said Fitzgerald.

Police say they have two suspects, but no charges have been made. Their names match the two names printed on the fraudulent checks.

Channel 3 was asked to hold off on releasing them because police are continuing their investigation.

As for the Fitzgerald's, they got their money back from the bank. Now, they are encouraging other store owners to bring checks to the post office, instead of leaving them in an unlocked mailbox.