Police are reminding you not to leave valuables out in your car. This comes after thousands of dollars worth of firearms were taken from a parked car.

It happened on Hollow Drive in Hartford, Vermont.

Police say the owner was traveling and left the guns.

We're told all but one was recovered when Massachusetts police arrested 32-year-old Timothy Keith and 33-year-old Phillip Damone.

Police say they tried to exchange the guns for drugs and cash.