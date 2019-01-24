Thousands of dollars worth of power tools stolen from Home Depot

Two men will be in court Thursday after police say they stole more than $3,000 worth of power tools.

Jose Hernandez and Joseph Barnoski

Police stopped Jose Hernandez and Joseph Barnoski of Massachusetts on Interstate 91 in Rockingham, Vermont, for a speeding violation. But during the stop, officers say they found the stolen tools from a Home Depot.

Police say additional criminal charges in other states are possible.

The two men are accused of previously stealing similar amounts of items from other Home Depot stores in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

