Thousands of motorcyclists ride in honor of 7 bikers killed

Thousands of motorcyclists are traveling through New Hampshire as a tribute to seven bikers killed in a collision with a pickup truck last month.

Organizers of the Ride For the Fallen 7 estimate that more than 2,500 bikers from the Northeast and as far away as California and Florida are riding the 90-mile trip from Laconia to Randolph, where a memorial service also will be held Saturday.

Those killed were members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club. President Manny Ribeiro says the show of support is "just amazing." He says of the ride, "This is what happens when good people die."

The bikers were killed June 21 when a pickup truck hauling a flatbed trailer crashed into them. The pickup driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide and remains behind bars.

