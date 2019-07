Thousands of smoke detectors are being recalled because they may fail to sound an alarm during a fire.

Universal Security Instruments has recalled 180,000 detectors that can fail because of a faulty switch.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been more than 100 reports of the alarms not working properly when tested after installation.

The recalled smoke detectors were sold online and at specialty retailers from July 2015 to December 2016.

Click here for all the details on the recall from the CPSC.