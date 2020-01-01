Thousands register after New Hampshire allows sports betting

The New Hampshire Lottery says that more than 6,000 people registered to bet on sports in the state in the first day since the launch.

New Hampshire on Monday became the second New England state to offer sports betting.

The state now offers sports betting online and on mobile devices.

Rhode Island launched sports betting a year ago.

The New Hampshire Lottery reported Tuesday night that there were more than 6,000 registered players and more than $250,000 wagered so far.

The lottery says it's seeing a significant number of Massachusetts residents registering and playing in New Hampshire.

