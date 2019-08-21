Three North Country communities get large-scale composting systems

Three North Country communities are now able to turn food waste into organic matter through a large-scale composting system.

This summer, Lake Placid Central school, Hermon Dekalb Central School and the Wild Center can process up to 200 pounds of organic matter each day, turning waste into compost in about a month's time.

The systems are housed in 40-foot shipping containers, bought through a New York state grant program.

The estimated cost of one composting machine is around $30,000, plus $10,000 for the shipping container.

But officials estimate the system pays for itself in about 5-8 years, and offsets about nine metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year.