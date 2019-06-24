Three Vermont airports receive federal grants

Three airports in Vermont are getting nearly a million dollars.

McGhee Tyson Airport saw "record breaking growth", and has a major announcement planned for Wednesday, officials said./ Source: MGN

The FAA will give grants to airports in Morrisville, Newport, and Swanton.

A total of $959,000 will help expand infrastructure.

The money will help buy land around the Morrisville, and Newport airports.

The Swanton airport will use the money to install perimeter fencing.

The FAA says aviation brings in $1.6-trillion to the U.S. Economy and supports nearly 11 million jobs.