Three people from St. Albans were arrested after police say they were involved in the sale of oxycodone and cocaine.

Police say Jason Patterson, Heather Patterson, and Britini Trainer were arrested Wednesday.

Police got a search warrant for the Patterson's St. Albans home. They say they found 14 grams of cocaine, 113 oxycodone tablets and about $1,500.

The three were processed and released to come