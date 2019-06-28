Three arrested on drug distribution charges after investigators go undercover

Three people are facing drug distribution charges after investigators went undercover.

Court documents say the Vermont Drug Task Force and FBI launched an investigation of heroin and cocaine distribution in the Rutland area.

They sent investigators undercover to buy drugs from the three people and over the course of the investigation, they say they made five separate purchases.

They were in court this week on charges related to the distribution of heroin and fentanyl along with cocaine.

Brent Campbell of Connecticut was arrested after law enforcement found about half a kilogram of cocaine in a storage unit.

Jeffrey Haynes and Marlana Gibeault of Rutland County were charged with distribution and conspiracy to distribute various drugs.