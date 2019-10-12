Update: Three arrests in connection to Sugar Mountain Farm

We have an update to the ongoing investigation into the burglary and pig escape at Walter Jeffries farm in Orange, Vermont, a third person has been arrested.

Earlier this week, we told you Shawn Stevens and Jennie Galway of Orange, Vermont were arrested in connection to the burglary and damage of property which allowed pigs to get loose causing property damage to neighbors in the area.

The third person arrested is Sixty-one year old, Robert Love of Walden, Vermont. All three are scheduled to be in court Wednesday, facing burglary charges.

Police say several of the pieces of stolen property were recovered at a thrift store and returned to Jefferies.

