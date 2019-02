Three Royalton residents will be in court Wednesday after troopers say they found large amounts of heroin and fentanyl during a traffic stop

Troopers with the Royalton Barracks say they pulled over Randall Green, 54, for a traffic violation on I-91 in Hartland Tuesday afternoon.

With the help of a K9, police say they uncovered about 3,000 bags of drugs.

Green along with John Barbera, 54, and Shannon Barry, 32, were all arrested and jailed for lack of bail.