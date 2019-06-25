Police: 3 arrested for drug-related assault

Three people face charges connected to what police are calling a drug-related assault in Barre last week.

Police say it all started last Wednesday when they responded to an assault where the victim ended up in the river. After getting a search warrant for the home on Barre St. in Montpelier, police say they found drugs in Chris Prevost and Jessica Getty's apartment.

Prevost was arrested for the assault with a weapon and additional felony charges from a robbery. Getty was also arrested on a felony charge.

Iman Hardy faces drug charges.

