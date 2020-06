Three people were injured after a moose crash in Woodbury early Friday morning.

Police say at 4 a.m., Andrew Dow was driving on Route 14 when he hit a moose in the road.

The two other passengers had to be sent to the hospital for their injuries and we're told the car had to be towed from the scene.

Dow was issued a ticket because of a lack of insurance.

We don't have an update on the moose's condition.