On Saturday, Vermont State Police arrested three men for excessive speed on Interstate 91.

During a saturation patrol in Windham County, troopers found three vehicles traveling north in a pack, at a high rate of speed. Police say the cars were going 112 MPH in a 65 MPH zone.

Mordechai Gottheil, 37, Benjamin Berger, 36, and Yehuda Tusk, 33 all of Brooklyn, New York were arrested will be in court in July.