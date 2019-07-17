Three men arrested for trafficking fentanyl

Three Massachusetts men are charged for trafficking fentanyl in Vermont.

Vermont State Police stopped a car for speeding.

Miguel Fuentes, Luis Martinez, and Juan Sierra were in the car.

During the stop, police say they had reasonable suspicion of criminal activity, and the men allowed them to search the car.

That's where troopers say they found of fentanyl.

The three men are from Springfield. The city is a major stop on the opioid pipeline that pumps record amounts of drugs into Vermont.

They were arrested, processed, and will be in court next week.