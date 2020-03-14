Three new presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Vermont

According to the The Vermont Department of Health, three new presumptive positive cases in Vermont of the new coronavirus COVID-19 have been reported. To date, there are now four presumptive positive cases and one case that has been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The first is a Windsor County male in his 90’s. He is hospitalized at the Veteran’s Administration Hospital in White River Junction, Vermont.

The second is a Washington County male in his 50’s. He was initially treated at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, Vermont. He is currently in home isolation, following CVMC’s home care protocols.

The third new presumptive positive case is also a male in his 50’s. He is a resident of Westchester County, New York and is receiving care at Springfield Hospital in Springfield, Vermont.

Vermont health officials have been in contact with our public health counterparts in New York and our other neighboring states to inform them of these cases. The Health Department’s contact tracing team has been working to investigate the patient’s travel history and related community activities, and to identify anyone who may have been in close contact with the patients. They will be assessed for their exposure risk and provided with guidance for their health and recommendations for self-isolation or other restrictions.

“We have been in contact with the hospitals and know these patients are receiving the best care possible,” Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD said. “We expected that Vermont would see more cases, and that there likely will be more. As Governor Scott said yesterday, the full focus of the state is on minimizing spread of COVID-19 in our communities. We all have a critical role to play in flattening the potential curve of infections, and I ask every Vermonter to visit healthvermont.gov for up to date information about the steps to take to keep themselves and our communities healthy.”

Please go to healthvermont.gov/covid19 for the most up-to-date information and guidance about COVID-19, including from the CDC.