Three people charged in Ludlow pizza shop armed robbery

Three people will be formally charged Friday after reports of an armed robbery at a Ludlow pizza shop Thursday afternoon.

Police say a man entered the Ludlow Village Pizza on Main Street just before 3:30 p.m. with his face covered. He handed the clerk a note saying he had a gun and demanded cash. He was given cash from the register and then ran.

Officers were able to get a description and the getaway car, which was stopped by Weathersfield Police.

Eric Hale, 43, of North Springfield, Brian Paul, 41, of Ludlow, and Amber Harmon, 36, of Springfield were charged in connection with the robbery, They are due in court Friday.