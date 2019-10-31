'Thriller' zombie mob takes to the streets of Montpelier

Langdon Street in Montpelier transformed into a graveyard full of the walking dead Thursday.

About 20 people trained for weeks for a "Thriller" flash mob. Shannon Kelly spearheaded the idea last year after hearing the Michael Jackson's Halloween classic and mulling it over with friends. She's been working with staff at Zenith on Main Street to get people on their feet for Halloween..

"The choreography in the music video is amazing and kind of holds the test of time," Kelly said.

They've been practicing the dance every week, working in studio and on Langdon Street. The "Thriller" dance also lets people express their creativity, transporting them to another time and place. The more they practice, Kelly says, the dancers put their own spin on it. "Once people get comfortable with the choreography, they're able to add their own understanding or get into the story of what the song is about," she said.

The flash mob is made up of people of all ages from around Montpelier, showing that '80s dance music stands the test of time.

"It's really kind of teriffic to get these generations together who all know the video, know the music and love it. I think that's been the most special for me is just to see this community come together in a fun creative way," said Zenith's Roxi Garland.

Some of the participants in the flash mob say that they want to grow it for next year, possibly bringing it to the Streets of Burlington.

