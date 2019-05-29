Thunder Road driver finds kidney donor match

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) A Central Vermont race car driver has found a a donor match for a kidney.
We first told you about Cameron Ouellette last month. The Thunder Road driver races in the flying tigers division and has won six times.
But last summer the 23 year-old's kidneys stopped working and doctors said he would need a transplant.
Ouellette's mother posted on Facebook Tuesday that they found a donor match and his surgery is scheduled for June 11.
She expressed gratitude for the "angel who is going to give the gift of life to our son."