Thunder Road driver finds kidney donor match

A Central Vermont race car driver has found a a donor match for a kidney.

We first told you about Cameron Ouellette last month. The Thunder Road driver races in the flying tigers division and has won six times.

But last summer the 23 year-old's kidneys stopped working and doctors said he would need a transplant.

Ouellette's mother posted on Facebook Tuesday that they found a donor match and his surgery is scheduled for June 11.

She expressed gratitude for the "angel who is going to give the gift of life to our son."