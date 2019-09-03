Thunder Road victim remains hospitalized

One of the two victims from this weekend's mishap at Thunder Road remains hospitalized according to officials.

A race car jumped the track at the Labor Day Classic on Sunday, hitting two men who work at the track. Both were taken to the hospital. One of them is already home. Thunder Road says the other is still at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and will likely will be there for several more days.

As for the races that were cancelled Sunday after the crash -- the track now says the Labor Day Classic will now take place Saturday, September 14th.

The investigation into what caused the crash continues.