General admission tickets to UVM basketball game sell out in 30 minutes

If you're looking to get tickets for Saturday's UVM men's basketball game against the University of Maryland, Baltimore County-- you're out of luck unless you're a student. The general admission tickets are all sold out.

Fans lined up at Patrick Gym Friday morning to get tickets. Those general admission tickets sold out in 30 minutes.

UVM students still have an opportunity to get tickets. Free tickets for students are available starting at 8 a.m. Saturday with a UVM ID.

UVM has lost to UMBC twice this season and they lost to them in this exact game last year.

Players came out to talk with waiting fans.

"I've loved Burlington ever since I came here and I just love all the fans and how much they show support to me. So just trying to give back some support for them," said Anthony Lamb, UVM junior.

The winner of this game gets an automatic bid in the NCAA tournament.

We have seen general admission tickets reselling on Stub Hub for about $285 each.