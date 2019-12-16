Ticonderoga community shows support after bowling alley fire

The Ticonderoga community is showing their support after a staple burned down over the weekend.

The Northern Adirondack United States Bowling Congress posted on Facebook saying they were sad to hear about the fire Saturday night at Adirondack Lanes.

The Sugar and Spice Country Shoppe also posted saying they are sad that the newly renovated bowling alley was destroyed.

The Ticonderoga Fire Department says the community is standing with them.

The cause of the fire was not immediately available.