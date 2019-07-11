Ticonderoga medical taxi owner pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud

The owner of a Essex County, New York, medical transportation company has admitted to conspiring to defraud Medicaid.

Federal authorities say Qaiser Gondal, 47, of Watervliet, New York, pleaded guilty in Federal Court in Albany Wednesday. Gondal, the owner of Ti Taxi Inc. was among a dozen people arrested last year following a raid in Ticonderoga that officials say was linked to a multimillion-dollar fraud investigation.

Gondal faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and a post-prison supervised release of up to theree years. He'll be sentenced in November.

His brother, Khurram Gondal, also admitted to similar charges Tuesday and faces a similar sentencing.

He also pleaded guilty to health care fraud connected to Green Mountain Medical Transportation Inc. and Four Way Taxi, Inc.

Federal cases against against other defendants in the investigation continue.