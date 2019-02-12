Ticonderoga taxi service owner admits to Medicaid fraud

A guilty plea from a man police say used his New York taxi service to defraud Medicaid.

Arshad Nazir, 54, of Ticonderoga, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to defraud Medicaid and planning to pay bribes and kickbacks to Medicaid beneficiaries who used his medical transportation service.

Nazir ran Capital Medallion Incorporated, also known as Avalanche Taxi.

From 2014 to 2018, the New York State Department of Health paid the cab company at least $2.4 million for Medicaid-funded transportation.