Ticongergoga taxi service owner sentenced in Medicaid fraud case

A Ticongergoga man has been sentenced to one year in prison for a Medicaid fraud case involving his medical transportation service.

Arshad Nazir, 55, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court after pleaded guilty last year to billing Medicaid for trips through his transportation company Capital Medallion Incorporated, also known as Avalanche Taxi. He also admitted to bribing Medicaid recipients to schedule appointments with him to get more money.

From 2014 to 2018, the New York State Department of Health paid the cab company at least $2.4 million for Medicaid-funded transportation.

in addition to the sentence, Nazir was also ordered to pay $450,000 in restitution.

Nazir was one of at least a dozen Essex County transport company owners targeted in the 2018 investigation by state and federal authorities.