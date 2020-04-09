Tim Ashe weighs in on Sanders campaign

Top Vermont lawmakers are weighing in on Senator Bernie Sanders pulling out of the presidential race.

Vermont Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe says Sanders changed the face of national politics, and that he's transformed the political dialogue on the federal level.

Ashe worked with Sanders in his 20's and traveled across the state with the Senator.

"I would have never imagined that tens of millions of people would have looked to him as sort of their beacon and their moral compass," Ashe said. "Even if it feels like a step back in terms of ending one campaign in some ways what he really has done is start something bigger than just one politician."

Ashe also says he respects Sanders' decision to pull out of the race.