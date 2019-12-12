Tim Thomas going into U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

Former UVM and Boston Bruins goaltending great Tim Thomas will be inducted into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame Thursday night in Washington, D.C.

Thomas was inducted into UVM's Hall of Fame in 2007 and is Vermont's career record holder in games played, wins and total saves.

As a pro, Thomas spent nearly a decade playing in Europe and the U.S. minor leagues before joining the Boston Bruins full time in the 2006-2007 season.

He is one of two goaltenders in NHL history to win the Conn Smythe and the Vezina, the award given to the league's top goaltender, in a single season.