Tiny wireless sensors could revolutionize care of preemies

When Olivia McDonough arrived 15 days ahead of schedule, she needed surgery to help her breathe and swallow. Her first two weeks were spent wires to machines at Chicago's Lurie Children's Hospital, watched closely by her mom, Casey.

"It's just a constant reminder that we are here and maybe that she's not yet a normal newborn baby," Casey McDonough said.

Olivia is covered with wires to monitor her breathing and circulation and alert doctors to any sign of infection.

Now, a collaboration between doctors and engineers at Northwestern University has given birth to skin-like wireless sensors. Fine metal threads capture information like vital signs and oxygen levels. An antenna under the crib powers the sensors and streams data to a monitoring station.

Reporter: So even though this looks like we might be in an ICU, we're in your lab. So you're able to figure out all the... ins and outs.

John Rogers/Northwestern University professor of Engineering: Yeah, it's really important to think about the full picture... we had a clear vision.

The sensors are gentle on fragile neonatal skin which is 40 percent to 60 percent thinner than that of an adult.

Study co-author Dr. Amy Paller treats skin injuries in preemies.

"Forty-five percent of them come away with some kind of scars from procedures and from the adhesives that attach them to these various wired devices," Paller said.

The wireless patches allow parents to do something they're wired to do-- cuddle with their newborns.

While final testing is completed, babies in the study wore both the new patches and the old wires as a backup.

Doctors say it will be about two years before these sensors are in regular use.

Each year, 300,000 American babies are admitted to the neonatal ICU.