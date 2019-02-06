Tips for saving money on prescription drugs

"So right now, I'm paying $15,000 a year for this medicine, which costs in the United States $53,000 a year," Jon Yeagley said.

Yeagley says his 21-year-old son has a condition where he started losing his hair around the seventh grade. Only one treatment worked but the drug was not covered by Yeagley's health insurance. So every three months, he drives six-and-a-half hours to Canada to buy the medicine.

"There's no reason why an American should pay three times what somebody in Canada or Europe or Mexico has to pay," Yeagley said.

That sentiment was echoed Tuesday night by President Trump who's promised to slash the cost of prescription drugs.

"I am asking Congress to pass legislation that finally takes on the problem of global freeloading and delivers fairness and price transparency for American patients, finally," the president said.

Last week, the administration proposed "a rule to lower prescription drug prices by encouraging manufacturers to pass discounts directly onto patients" instead of giving those rebates to middlemen known as pharmacy benefit managers or PBMs.

But the PBMs oppose the administration's plan saying it will undercut their ability to bargain with drugmakers for lower prices. Express Scripts, acquired last year by Cigna, is one of the nation's largest PBMs.

"We get accused of being the middlemen but the reality is the most sophisticated employers and health plans employ us to drive better care at a lower cost," said Steve Miller, the executive vice president and chief clinical officer for Cigna. "In the absence of PBMs, patients or planned sponsors will be spending literally billions and billions more on an annual basis."

The proposal from the administration would have to be passed by Congress. But even if it passes, consumer advocates recommend you shop around for prescription drugs the way you would for any other product.

"Prices can vary a lot. The same medication can be $8 at one pharmacy and $58 down the street," said Jeanne Pinder, the founder and CEO of ClearHealthCosts.com.

Consumer advocates suggest checking online resources like GoodRx and Blink Health. But even then, those prices might not be the lowest. She says the cash price might be lower than your insurance price, so you should always ask your pharmacist.