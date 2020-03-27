Tips from people with experience working from home

The coronavirus suddenly has millions of people working from home. For many, it's a brand new experience that takes some adjusting. Here are some tips from people who have experience working from home.

Mercey Livingston is a health and wellness journalist who works from home.

"Keeping a routine, as much as you can, is really great," she said. "I would say wake up, shower, do your routine as you would if you were going into the office."

Livingston says it's also important to set work hours, take breaks and get some exercise.

"I've actually used my living room as a gym for the past two years," she said, "and I feel much more focused, productive, positive for the rest of the day."

Javier and Sabrina Mercedes agree exercise and breaks are important.

"The biggest thing for me was taking walks outside," Javier said.

Like many Americans, Javier and Sabrina are working from home while also taking care of two kids. But this is not a new experience for them. They've been doing it for about two years. Sabrina works in the health care technology industry and Javier is a YouTube creator, producing podcasts and video editing tutorials.

The couple takes turns with the kids, allowing each other time to focus on work. They also bought professional desks and chairs.

"One of the detriments of today’s standard for working from home is that you are always available," Javier said.

"We have kids, so we are forced to break it up," Sabrina said. "You know, before we had kids, we both were very capable of working 16 hour days straight."

They also enjoy other perks of working from home, like no longer having to commute.