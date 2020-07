Vermont State Police have identified a woman found dead in the Winooski River last week in Middlesex.

Authorities say multiple tips from the public helped them to positively identify the woman as Anna Shackett Wagner, 51, of Barre.

Two people last Friday evening reported finding human remains in the river near 31 Welch Park Drive near the confluence of the Mad and Winooski rivers. Police have said Wagner had not previously been reported missing.