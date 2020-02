February is Responsible Pet Owners Month. It's a good time to brush up on your pet parenting skills.

From vaccinations to diet and exercise to pests that target our pets-- there's a lot more to being a responsible pet owner than just friendship.

Dr. Liam Bisson, a veterinarian at the Shelburne Veterinary Hospital, joined our Galen Ettlin with tips on how you can be a better pet parent and keep your best friend safe and healthy. Watch the video for the full interview.