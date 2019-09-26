Tips on hunting safety

Hunters in New York are getting ready for the kickoff of bow hunting season Friday. So hunting experts are talking safety.

Over the last few years, they say there has been an alarming number of deaths connected to hunting and tree stands.

Tree stands allow hunters to get a better view of animals from above. But one wrong move can be deadly.

Scott Thurber has hunted for years. He invited New York Assemblyman Billy Jones out to his tree stand Thursday to explain some of the dangers hunters face. He says people should use a harness to secure themselves. Another safety check is making sure your stand is on a strong, healthy tree. And Thurber says a problem they're seeing more now is distracted hunters.

"I see it a lot with kids with cellphones, where they're texting or taking selfies as they're climbing the stand and they're not hooked into their harness because they want to get that Instagram photo. So, I think technology can play a part in it, especially when some of our younger hunters are injured by going up and down a tree stand but older hunters are also making bad decisions," Thurber said.

Before going out on a hunt, he says to make sure you tell someone where you're going and when you plan to be back.