Tips to help your kids deal with bullying

We're going beyond the headlines on an issue that concerns every family and school: bullying.

This week, we learned a bullying case caused a Colchester teen to try to take her own life. Two 16-year-old girls from Essex face criminal charges.

Now, cyberbullying and how to prevent it is back up for discussion. The concern for many parents is that it happens in the secrecy of children's online activity.

Our Cat Viglienzoni reported on the case Tuesday. And her report generated a lot of discussion among parents on social media.

As you might expect, they want students who bully others to be held accountable. And many are frustrated because they feel schools should take stronger actions to prevent bullying. People also commented that they feel parents need to be more involved with their children to set a better example and to monitor what their kids are doing online.

WCAX News spoke with an expert who has seen many teens who have experienced trauma and bullying to find out she recommends parents approach their children if they're concerned they are being bullied.

Kelly Perline from the Jean Garvin School in Williston says this can be tough for a worried parent but she recommends you just listen. Don't grill them right away for all the details. And let them know you're there for them and that you believe them. Then, make calls to the school. She recommends including your child in that process. And repeat those steps as needed until the problem is addressed.

For parents who think their child might be hurting, it's actually a similar process. Perline says to try to connect with your child without judgment. Explain to them you're hearing conversations that are concerning to you and you're worried about them. Then sit down with them. Try to find out what's causing them to hurt others. She says many times bullying stems from insecurity or from them not knowing how to disagree with someone else. You have to model good behavior and make sure they understand how their actions affect others. And you might have to sit down with them and go through their social media.

She says social media makes it easier for kids to send impulsive, public comments without much oversight. And it creates a "mob mentality" with a greater pressure to create an online presence where you "fit in."

"Young people today are under extreme pressure to fit in, to look cool, to do whatever is going to get the most likes and to be popular. And that's one reason that bullying thrives in the secrecy because nobody dares to speak out against one person who potentially has the power, who can make or break your reputation. And so really empowering young people that kindness does matter. That kindness is cool. That it matters who you are as a person to have integrity and character, that's not necessarily popular and cool in today's culture. So, really reinforcing that in your family-- what are your family values, family ethics? And as a school community, paying attention to what kids are saying in the hall, what they're saying to each other. And if something sounds off, say something," Perline advised.

She also has a message for families about cellphones: Get your kids to turn off their phones as much as possible, so they are less obsessed with social media. Perline acknowledges the most difficult part of that is that adults have to get on board, too. So you're going to need to model that behavior, as well.