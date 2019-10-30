Tips to keep your little trick-or-treaters safe

The countdown is on to America's spookiest holiday! Our Kelly O'Brien checked out how some people in Clinton County are preparing for Halloween.

Some families say they are still sticking to the door-to-door tradition or trick-or-treating, while others say they've tossed it out like last year's candy. But whatever you are doing out this Halloween, the Clinton County Sheriff's Department wants you to slow down and put safety first.

With kids in costumes from Princess Aurora to ghosts to witches, we're just hours away from Allhallows Eve. And in those hours, those young and old are stocking up on candy and maybe planning a last-minute costume.

But how will families choose to celebrate this year?

"It really just depends on my work schedule," said Calli Shaffer of Plattsburgh.

Families now have so many options, like going door to door, having parties of their own or attending community events like trunk-or-treating.

"Typically it's kids decently close in age, so they get to see each others' costumes and you don't have to be too worried about being close to the street, because some roads are busy streets," Shaffer said.

Whatever it is you do, the Clinton County Sheriff Department asks you to slow down.

"They're really excited to be out and in their costume, it's a different night for them, it's a very fun and exciting night and we want it to be that way as a society but we don't want to have any senseless tragedy," Clinton County Sheriff David Favro said.

Favro says to stay in lit areas, bring a flashlight and be aware of your surroundings.

"Unfortunately, in today's society there are people who think Halloween shouldn't always be fun and they want to make it a miserable night," he said.

If a piece of candy looks tainted? Toss it and move to another in the bag.

Be cautious of the roads and your car doors swinging into traffic.

And if you see a light off? Avoid the house.

"Be aware and be sensitive to the needs of people in the community," Favro said.

Or it could be one of the 70-plus registered sex offenders in the county who deputies will be checking up on throughout the night.

"They have strict regulations that they are not supposed to have their porch lights on, they are not supposed to be participating and handing out candy," Favro said.

Favro says the best thing for you to do is to talk to your kids. Experts say it's the best time to explain the dangers to kids and how to have fun while being safe.