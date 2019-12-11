Tips to ward off porch thieves

Chances are some of the holiday gifts you bought online are still on the way.

Experts share tips to keep your holiday packages from being stolen off your porch this holiday season. (Source: CNN)

This year, the Postal Service projects 800 million package deliveries between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve.

According to transportation experts, 15% of all deliveries in urban areas fail to reach customers on the first attempt due to package theft or other issues.

Because of that, a growing number of online retailers are offering in-store pickup or ship-to-store options.

If you still have online gifts heading to your doorstep, follow these steps to make sure strangers don’t walk off with your merchandise.

Sign up for delivery updates

The UPS “My Choice” program sends updates and drop-off times to keep packages from sitting outside too long.

Send them somewhere else

Redirect packages to your office instead of your home address.

Pick them up instead

Even if your packages don’t need a signature, you can request the delivery facility hold onto them so they aren’t left on your doorstep.

Packages can also be sent to a secure location with Amazon Locker Delivery, Package Concierge and UPS Access Point.

Many retailers offer free shipping directly to a nearby store where you can pick up your items.

You can also schedule delivery on a day you know you’ll be home or simply require a signature for your package.

