'Tis the season for online holiday shopping scams

As millions of people start to search for Black Friday bargains online, a number of scams are targeting their shopping dollars. One cropping up more and more are fraudulent websites that look exactly like the real thing, for big names like Apple, or Amazon or Walmart.

Maureen Lamie says when she went shopping for new Hoka running shoes, one site offered "discounts," so she ordered a pair for the bargain price of $80.

"I thought it was a Hoka store," Lamie said.

That was until she checked her bank account, where she says she found two debit card withdrawals.

"One was the price of the sneaker and one was another price, but they both came from China," she said.

Two days later, the fraudsters made two more withdrawals, which Lamie says totaled about $350. She fell victim to a scam website. And this holiday season, there will be more.

"This happens to millions of people," said Bree Fowler, who writes about digital security and data scams for Consumer Reports.

"It's great sales, 'rock bottom prices.' And then, you know, getting people to go to a site that looks just like what you think is the actual site," Fowler said.

Like that fake Hoka site Lamie visited, where a deeper dive showed some tipoffs: reviews that are actually for coats, not shoes; and a supposed customer service email which, in online reviews, people called "fake."

Fowler showed us a "delivery failure" notification hoax.

"Look at the email here, this is not a legitimate FedEx [site]," Fowler said. "I mean, that's the biggest red flag ever."

A $25 "gift card offer" for iTunes?

Reporter: Says download all...

Bree Fowler: Yeah, that's a very bad idea. Never click on attachments.

Lamie got back most of her money but she's out $80.

"For me, it's sneakers, OK, but maybe people buying their kids their Christmas presents, and then they don't get them, that's even worse. So it's pretty pathetic," Lamie said.

Instead of shoes, something different showed up in the mail from China: a cheap knockoff Gucci scarf she never asked for.

Cybersecurity experts say scammers want your personal information, like debit card numbers to access your bank account. They suggest using secure payment systems like Apple Pay, Venmo or PayPal for purchases instead.