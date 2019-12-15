'Tis the season for the Pomerleau Family Holiday Party

A Vermont tradition continues, with the 39th annual Pomerleau Family Holiday Party at the Hilton in Burlington on Sunday.

Along with an event in Newport, the party gives low-income families a chance to come out for a free dinner, activities and toys for the children.

Tony Pomerleau, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 100, began the holiday tradition. His children have continued his legacy.

"My dad and the Sanders' started this event, it was never a question that we were going to continue with this event, every year that we can," said Ernest Pomerleau, Antonio's son. "To watch the activity of the families together, with pictures and presents and Santa Clause, and bands and food, it makes everybody in the community's heart feel a little better."

Kids got a special treat with year, every child in attendance got a "golden ticket" that earned each of them a free trip to the Jay Peak water park over the holiday season.

