It's not something you see every day-- a Tesla Model X burned to its shell on Shelburne Bay.

Shelburne Police responded Sunday night. The owner told police he was going ice fishing and thinks he hit something with the car, but investigators are still trying to figure out how the fire started.

No one got hurt.

Police aren't sure if there was any environmental impact and there is a plan in the works to remove what's left.

A new Tesla Model X can cost up to $82,000.