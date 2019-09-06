Toasting to the benefits of celery juice

Celery has often been served as an extra with buffalo wings or a garnish for a bloody mary. But now people are toasting celery in a new way, and it's not for a salad or side dish.

Celery is a staple in Sara Joy Madsen's diet. Every morning, she blends and then strains out celery juice. She claims the daily drink makes her less hungry throughout the day, that she has more energy, clearer skin, better digestion and an improved mood.

"My mood felt different," Madsen said. "It felt regulated. I felt much more positive."

And Madsen is far from alone. Jaya Jaya Myra, an author and lifestyle coach, has it five days a week and says it's become an obsession for her.

"It just makes me feel generally elevated in my mood. I find that I just have more energy throughout the day. Things just seem to go better in general," Myra said.

Celery juice has become the latest health craze. Several celebrities including Pharell, model Miranda Kerr and Kim Kardashian have talked about drinking it. And now many companies are starting to bottle the juice.

According to Alissa Rumsey, a registered dietitian, there are benefits like with any vegetable.

"Celery juice and celery as a whole does have fiber. It has fluid. It has nutrients." But she also said, "It's not some kind of cure-all that's going to fix everything that's wrong with you."

As for how celery juice tastes?

"It's not bad. It's not something I wake up and go, 'Oh, I love the taste of the celery juice,' but it doesn't taste bad either," Myra said.

For some, it may be a fad, but Myra and Madsen have no plans to stop and are sticking with it.