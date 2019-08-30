Tobacco 21 law to go into effect Sunday

This will be the last weekend for Vermonters under 21 who want to buy or have tobacco products.

That's because a new law will go into effect Sunday. It also includes e-cigarettes.

Health officials say increasing the buying age will help keep young people from getting addicted to nicotine.

It's expected to also reduce smoking rates over time, since an estimated 95 percent of adults start smoking by age 21.

Vermont joins 17 states, DC, and hundreds of municipalities that have enacted Tobacco 21 laws.