Tobacco no longer being sold at NY pharmacies

New Yorkers won't be able to buy flavored e-cigarettes in stores or tobacco at pharmacies starting Monday.

State leaders say there are a couple goals.

The first is to free New Yorkers from a nicotine addiction. And the second is to cut down on the number of children addicted to e-cigs.

Thirdly, they hope to stop a contradictory message of offering tobacco alongside medicine in a pharmacy.

"This is another significant step forward in our ongoing fight to protect youth from nicotine addiction and the devastating health effects associated with tobacco use," said John Kanoza, Director of Public Health for Clinton County.