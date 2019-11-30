Today is National Computer Security Day, which means it's a good day to make sure your logins and passwords are as secure as possible.

If you think about how much personal data we keep on our computers and phones these days, it's extra important to keep that safe from hackers.

To stay safest, keep your operating systems, programs, and apps up to date. Consider using anti-virus software. Make sure your wireless network is secure. Finally, back up your devices. That way, if they're hacked, or they fail, you have everything you need.