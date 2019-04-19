Toddler pulled from rushing river in Chelsea

A toddler was rushed to the hospital Friday after she was pulled from a swollen river.

Vermont State Police tell WCAX News the 2-year-old girl was reported missing by her mother in Chelsea at 1 p.m.

First responders from several agencies found her in the First Branch of the White River right behind her home.

It's not clear how long she was in the water but police say that section of the river is higher and faster than normal due to snowmelt and rain.

The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center helicopter was en route, but in the end, the child was rushed to the Gifford Medical Center in Randolph by ambulance.

When this story was published, state troopers were still at the hospital. We'll update you as soon as we know more.